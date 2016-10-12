AAA report says teens mimic parent's driving

A report just released by AAA shows that what parents do behind the wheel can have lasting and even deadly consequences for their teens on the road.

Teen drivers develop bad driving habits before they even get behind the wheel. Speeding, texting, eating, and even messing with the radio normally comes from what they've seen their parents do when they're in the car with them.

The AAA survey found the top three mistakes teens are making is going above the speed limit, driving distracted, and poor awareness of what's going on around them.

It also indicates that a lot of these teen drivers think these actions are okay because they saw their parents do the same thing.

Ester Mosley from AAA says, "It's always a great reason to drive carefully. Make sure that you're driving properly, because kids always mimic what their parents are doing. So when you're in a vehicle, they're doing the same thing.”

One of the other major causes of accidents for teens, is when there are too many passengers in the car.

AAA has a website for parents with teens learning to drive.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.