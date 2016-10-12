TFD says prevention is key for fire safety

The Toledo Fire Department (TFD) says roughly half of the fires they respond to can be prevented.

Fire officials admit prevention starts with parents, but if they can’t get through to their child, there are programs available like the Youth Fire-Setters.

“It’s a program for at-risk youth who have a heightened interest in fire or have been caught playing with fire,” says Nicole Knepper, Mercy Health Trauma and Burn Outreach Educator.

Mercy Health Medical Center has the only burn unit in the region, but their partnership with TFD is to make sure people don’t end up in the burn unit.

Knepper says that although they can help the kids once they are at Mercy, they don’t want to see them there in the first place, so prevention is key.

TFD works with Mercy and wants to reach everyone on all levels. Dennis Kookoothe, TFD Prevention Educator, makes sure to go out into the community and talk directly to people about fire safety.

“We also go into the schools and talk to the early learners. Later on in the year we will be doing some older students in the junior and senior high school,” Kookoothe said. “I also go out to the senior centers. Our seniors are terrible about their fire safety rules.”

With the November election less than a month away, one of the levys on the ballot is the ¾ percent renewal tax. If it’s not passed by voters, it could directly affect the police and fire departments. That means programs like this one could take a hit.

“We just want everybody to think fire prevention and fire safety,” Kookoothe said. “Please support us coming up here in the election. We do a lot for the community and we need your support. We would appreciate it.”

Roughly 250 jobs could be at stake throughout the TFD if the levy doesn’t pass, as well as the fire prevention programs and 250 Toledo Police Department jobs.

