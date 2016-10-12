Sherrod Brown talks prescription drug prices

Many Americans are crippled by the cost of life-saving prescription drugs. Senate Bill 30-94 aims to change that.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is a sponsor of the bill and pushing for its passage.

Sen. Brown says this bill will cut the length of patents for crucial biologic drugs nearly in half from twelve to seven years. Brown also says the bill will save taxpayers money and create a competition within the marketplace.

"We want to see competition for these biologics called biosimilars so the price will come down and people can afford them," Sen. Brown said.

He's talking about drugs that are made from living organisms - different from chemically derived drugs that are much cheaper like Tylenol.

Some of these biologics are for life-saving cancer drugs.

"I can cover the bill at the moment," said cancer patient Glover Baldwin. "But by the same token if health care were to say you can do this anymore and I've got to cover $14,000 a month, in three years my retirement would be gone."

"Most advocates for seniors support this. Most consumer groups support this," Sen. Brown said. "Senator [John] McCain, the Republican nominee for president 10 years ago, and I are the two chief sponsors; it is bipartisan. The problem is the drug companies have far too much power in Washington.

Senator Brown understands that the cost to produce these biologic drugs is much higher than other drugs, but says there has to be a win-win. And the generic of these drugs Biosimilars need to be available.

"I want there to be a profit. I want these companies to know they can make a lot of money on a new drug that saves lives but I also don't want to allow them to scam the public," Sen. Brown said.

Senator Brown tells me a similar bill was almost passed with the Affordable Care Act but was held up by pharmaceutical companies.

The bill, titled The Price Relief, Innovation and Competition for Essential Drugs Act, sits in front of the Committee on Health for further review.

