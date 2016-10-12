Second woman arraigned on fire that killed dog, injured firefigh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Second woman arraigned on fire that killed dog, injured firefighters

Karen Aliyeh (Source: WTOL) Karen Aliyeh (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Annette Juan (Source: Toledo Police) Annette Juan (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A second woman was arraigned Wednesday morning in an arson that killed a family pet. 

Karen Aliyeh is charged with arson and attempted murder stemming from the September house fire that killed a family's dog

Three firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

Aliyeh's bond was set at $100,000 for each charge, with no 10 percent. She is due back in court Nov. 9.

Another woman, Annette Juan, is also charged in the case with five counts of aggravated arson and attempted murder. 

