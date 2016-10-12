Early Voting Center Busy on first day of voting

The polls are open in Ohio. Wednesday was the first day for early voting and so far hundreds of people have cast their ballots in Toledo.

Lucas County Board of Elections says more than 630 people cast their ballots by 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Director LaVera Scott says, "When we opened we had 50 people, close to 50 people outside, waiting to come in and vote. And it's just been consistent all day."

Voters say it's a historic election and they're encouraged by the turnout they saw at the poll.

"This year, I have absolutely no doubts and I'm eager to get on the record supporting my candidates," says voter Paula Ross. Voter Sherry Gilbert says, "I've never felt so much drive to go out and vote before. I've voted, but I've never had that drive before."

The Board of Elections says absentee ballots are also now going out and it's important to request one now, if you need one.

"Want to ask people not to wait til the last moment because we want to make sure we have time to get the ballot mailed to them and for them to get the ballot mailed back to us," says Scott.

Absentee ballots must be back to the board of elections by November 8th.

