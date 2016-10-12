Flint resident seeks grand jury probe of Michigan governor

A Flint resident is asking for a grand jury investigation of Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's decision to use at least $2 million in state funds for his legal representation related to criminal probes of the city's water crisis.

The complaint filed Tuesday alleges that the governor broke the law by violating conflict-of-interest prohibitions and "unilaterally" spending taxpayer money for personal benefit without the authority to do so. It requests that the Ingham County Circuit Court, based in Michigan's capital city, convene a one-judge grand jury to investigate.

Snyder's spokeswoman says the spending is "legally sound" because the fees are related to actions taken in his official capacity as governor.

Flint resident Keri Webber says Snyder using taxpayer dollars for legal bills is "one more salt in the wound."

