TARTA hosts rally to support levy

Toledo's local bus service is looking to keep its public funding.

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) held a rally Tuesday to support a levy renewal, Issue 18.

Officials say the levy makes up 25 percent of the annual budget, which allows buses to stay on the roads.

"We carry folks to jobs. We carry senior citizens to health care appointments. We carry students to school. And, for many of our passengers, we're their only means of transportation," TARTA General Manager James Gee said. "We allow them to take part in the community. We allow them to take part in activities that makes our community a better place to be."

Gee says if the levy doesn't pass, it will be forced to make significant cuts next year.

