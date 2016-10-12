None injured in Ottawa County bus crash

Nobody was injured in an Ottawa County school bus crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Benton Township.

The driver of the Benton Carroll Salem school bus was traveling on State Route 163 and turned onto Stange Road when she hit a stopped car at a stop sign.

The car sustained front-end damage, but neither driver, nor the children on the school bus were injured.

The school bus received no damage, and the driver was cited for an improper turn at an intersection.

