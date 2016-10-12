Toledo ranked #4 in most haunted houses

Toledo has been ranked the fourth most haunted city in the United States, according to the website LawnStarter.

Toledo was ranked among 12 other cities in America, including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, New York City, and New Orleans.

According to LawnStarter, several factors can lead to a "haunted" place, such as the age, vacancy, and history of a particular house or other building.

For Toledo, several other statistics were considered, including:

Number of homes: 273,783

Number of homes built in 1939 or before: 69,616

Percentage of homes built in 1939 or before: 25.4%

Number of vacant homes: 31,142

Percentage of vacant homes: 11.4%

You can read more about the haunted cities list here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.