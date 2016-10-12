Murder warrant in Lima for Cory L. Jackson

Lima officials are investigating the homicide of 20-year-old Amari Gooding that happened Oct. 8 at the Main Street Irish Pub.

According to the Lima Police Department's Facebook page, as a result of the investigation, detectives have obtained a murder warrant for 19-year-old Cory L. Jackson of Lima.

Police are asking if have anyone has information about the whereabouts of Jackson, please call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.

