Davis-Besse to test emergency sirens

The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station will be testing their Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) sirens on Friday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m.

Fifty-four sirens will be tested, which will cover a 10 mile radius in Ottawa and Lucas counties for about three minutes.

If anyone has questions, call Fred Petersen, Ottawa County EMA at 419-734-6900.

