Car thief still at large in Williams County

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A car thief is still on the run in Williams County.

The theft happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies from Holiday City are now searching for a stolen vehicle from Montpelier.

After discovering and chasing the vehicle at CR 15 and CR-N 30, the driver of the vehicle stopped and fled on foot into a nearby corn field.

Several other police departments from around Williams County began to set up a perimeter around the area, and Ohio State Highway Patrol used a helicopter with thermal imaging to see if the driver was hiding in a corn field or patch of woods.

The driver was never located.

This incident comes after a series of car thefts were reported in the Montpelier area, five of which were recovered in the Holiday City area.

The driver is said to be a white male around 5'10" and about 150 pounds, wearing running shoes, blue jeans, a gray jacket with navy blue sleeves, and a ball cap.

If you know anything regarding this case, you are asked to call the Williams County Sheriff's Office at 419-636-3151.

Your information will be kept anonymously.

