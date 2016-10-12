Car thief still at large in Williams County

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A car thief is still on the run in Williams County.

The theft happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies from Holiday City are now searching for a stolen vehicle from Montpelier.

After discovering and chasing the vehicle at CR 15 and CR-N 30, the driver of the vehicle stopped and fled on foot into a nearby corn field.

Several other police departments from around Williams County began to set up a perimeter around the area, and Ohio State Highway Patrol used a helicopter with thermal imaging to see if the driver was hiding in a corn field or patch of woods.

The driver was never located.

This incident comes after a series of car thefts were reported in the Montpelier area, five of which were recovered in the Holiday City area.

The driver is said to be a white male around 5'10" and about 150 pounds, wearing running shoes, blue jeans, a gray jacket with navy blue sleeves, and a ball cap.

If you know anything regarding this case, you are asked to call the Williams County Sheriff's Office at 419-636-3151.

Your information will be kept anonymously.

