One injured in Hancock County collision

A vehicle collision in Hancock County has left one injured.

If happened around 5:59 p.m. Tuesday near Jackson Township.

Marie Mocek, 56, of Toledo, was driving on the State Route 15 ramp when she attempted to cross State Route 37 on the overpass.

Mocek then failed to yield to another vehicle driven by Thomas Klein, 60, of Findlay, and collided with his vehicle on SR 37.

Klein was not injured, but Mocek was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hancock Emergency Medial Services for unknown injuries.

Mocek was given a citation for not yielding at a stop sign.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.