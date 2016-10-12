Crash in Sandusky County seriously injures 2

A car crash in Sandusky County has left two drivers seriously injured.

It happened around 1:22 a.m. Wednesday near Rice Township.

The driver, Justin Greenburg, 22, of Huron, veered off of State Route 53, overturning several times into a ditch before landing in a creek off the side of the road.

Both Greenburg and his passenger, Samuel Rodman, 21, of Port Clinton, suffered serious injuries and were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo by Sandusky Emergency Medical Services.

An investigation of the crash is still underway.

Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Greenburg did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, while Rodman was wearing his.

