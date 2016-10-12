Woman claims man maced her and stole car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman claims man maced her and stole car

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman says he jumped in her car and sprayed her with mace.

Gregory Skiles, 31, is charged with a number of crimes, including robbery, felonious assault and running from police.

According to the victim, Skiles got into the passenger side of her car on the 1400 block of Starr Avenue and demanded that she drive. When she didn't, she says Skiles sprayed her with mace and tried grabbing her purse. She says she jumped out of the car and that's when Skiles stole her car and sped off. 

Skiles then led police on a short chase where they say he backed into a cruiser nearly striking one of the officers before hitting a fence.

Skiles was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $1 million. 

