Woman claims man maced her and stole car

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Toledo man was arrested Wednesday morning after a woman says he jumped in her car and sprayed her with mace.

Gregory Skiles, 31, is charged with a number of crimes, including robbery, felonious assault and running from police.

According to the victim, Skiles got into the passenger side of her car on the 1400 block of Starr Avenue and demanded that she drive. When she didn't, she says Skiles sprayed her with mace and tried grabbing her purse. She says she jumped out of the car and that's when Skiles stole her car and sped off.

Skiles then led police on a short chase where they say he backed into a cruiser nearly striking one of the officers before hitting a fence.

Skiles was arraigned in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday, where his bond was set at $1 million.

