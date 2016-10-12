Stores take stand, give employees Thanksgiving Day off

Thanksgiving often means time with family, but in recent years it seems Black Friday sales have taken over the holiday.

Now, dozens of retailers are already taking a stand by giving employees Thanksgiving Day off this year!

Here's some of the stores in our area closing for the holiday this year:

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Burlington

Cabela's

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard's

Gamestop

Guitar Center

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

IKEA

Jo-Ann Fabrics

Lowe's

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Sam's Club

Staples

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

More could be added to this list as more stores update their holiday plans.

