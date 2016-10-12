Stores take stand, give employees Thanksgiving Day off - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Stores take stand, give employees Thanksgiving Day off

Thanksgiving often means time with family, but in recent years it seems Black Friday sales have taken over the holiday. 

Now, dozens of retailers are already taking a stand by giving employees Thanksgiving Day off this year! 

Here's some of the stores in our area closing for the holiday this year: 

  • AT&T 
  • Barnes & Noble 
  • Bed Bath & Beyond 
  • Burlington 
  • Cabela's
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard's
  • Gamestop
  • Guitar Center
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • IKEA
  • Jo-Ann Fabrics
  • Lowe's
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Menards
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Sam's Club
  • Staples
  • The Container Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply

More could be added to this list as more stores update their holiday plans. 

