Workers on strike Wednesday; Libbey Glass releases statement

Workers at Libbey Glass began a strike at midnight Wednesday.

The workers intended to begin the strike last week, but it was extended to Wednesday because an agreement has yet to be reached through negotiations.

A new contract is supposed to be negotiated every three years, but employees have been working under the old contract since October 1 because it hasn't been renewed yet.

The strike includes two local unions, the International Association of Machinist, Local 105, and Glass Molders Plastics, Local 59.

The strike affects more than a thousand employees at the North Toledo Plant, as well as the distribution center in Perrysburg, and the glass center in downtown Toledo.

Picketers say contracts have been getting worse over the years with downsizing and with new management. They say they're still expected to produce the same amount of product with almost half the amount of people. They say their striking for fair working conditions, with their main issues being mandatory overtime and down sizing.

There are around 230 workers out on strike right now, but there are 700 union workers at the plant. They say they will be out on strike 24 hours a day until an agreement is reached.

"We have to hold the picket line 24/7 until we get a contract," said GMP executive officer Ed Bedocs. "We signed two extensions with them. They were dragging their feet and they were dragging their feet at the final hour and basically gave us no option."

Members of the Teamster's Union also showed up to support the strike.

"This plant was a great plant at one time, but they're squeezing people right now and it's wrong," said Teamsters general president Jimmy Hoffa Jr. "People have to have a life and it's wrong what they're doing. They're exploiting these people by trying to have them work twice as hard for the same amount of money."

Libbey Glass released this statement regarding the strike Wednesday:

"After negotiating in good faith with the four union locals at our Toledo plant and producing a tentative agreement, Libbey is disappointed that our union workers have called a strike and walked away from the bargaining table. Libbey is fully committed to return to the table to resume negotiations. Libbey is prepared to run the Toledo Plant and Distribution Centers without interruption during the strike period and will continue to provide its customers with the excellent service that they have come to expect."

The most notable strike at Libbey Glass was back in 1974, which lasted for two and a half months from October 1 through mid December.

