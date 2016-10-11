Local Republicans Respond to Trumps losing party endorsements

Ohio US Senator Rob Portman, and others in the GOP, have withdrawn their support of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

What do other Republican officials in our area have to say, after a tape from 2005 of trump making sexist comments about women was released.



We tracked down our representatives at the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition Dinner.

The event was full of Republicans officials from the federal, state and local level. It was also full of Republican voters who had the same questions many Americans have: Should I vote for Donald Trump.

"Angry... yeah... real angry," said Bruce Beatty a retired veteran of the US Military and lifelong Republican.

Beatty said he's angry at with the direction of the Republican Party.

"Donald Trump went into the primary like the rest of the contestants - he came out the victor," Beatty said. "The party needs to unite behind him. They don't need this division. We have enough of that coming out of the current administration."

"There are a lot of people who feel torn this election cycle on which way to vote," said Ohio House Representative Theresa Gavarone District 3. " I think it's important to look at policies."

Talk of policies has taken a back seat after Donald Trump's history of crude and sexist comments came out. This leading some Republicans denouncing their support for the Republican Nominee.

"I'm used to team sports. So if you get on a team you stay on a team, you work it through and you figure out how to help that person," said former Mayor Mike Bell, who is running for the first time as a Republican for a Lucas County Commissioner seat. "I think that that's the key and realizing that regardless of who becomes president - neither of them will be able to do it by themselves."

None of the Republican officials or candidates or voters condoned what Donald Trump has said.

They did all echo the fact that he's not the only Republican on the ballot.

"It's important to vote the entire ballot and make sure that they are voting in the local races and for the local candidates as well," Rep. Gavarone. "To look beyond the top of the ticket."

Some voters saying it's the top of the ticket that's distracting from the bigger picture.

"They need to forget Democrat and Republican and Independent," Beatty said. "We need to get out of this racial thing and this hyphenated American stuff and come together as one people. We're Americans."

But if you decide not to vote... "That's very stupid on their part," Beatty said. "It really is because whether you vote or not ... if you throw away your vote you give up your right to complain."



