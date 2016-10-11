Team of local doctors headed to hurricane ravaged Haiti

Local help is headed to Haiti. On Thursday, doctors from Toledo will travel to the hard hit country to offer medical care to Pestel, an area reeling from Hurricane Matthew.

"The stories that we got coming back are saying that the people don't have shelter, they don't have food, they don't have water, and they don't have medicines and supplies. So we're bringing our team in," said Dr. Richard Paat, a clinical professor at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Right now, he is preparing a team of five other doctors from Toledo for a trip to Haiti. He will join another doctor from New York and other doctor in Haiti before heading to Pestel.

But not without the help of some of UT's medical students, girls he coaches for volleyball, and other volunteers.

"Once he told me that we needed to start getting ready for it I was all in. Like we need people, I'm gonna be there everyday, whatever you need Dr. Paat let me know," said UT medical student Alisha Sangal.

Dr. Paat says the doctors bring a variety of medical expertise with a lot of strong mission and disaster relief experience. And they'll treat all kinds of ailments.

"Everything from fractures, to deliveries, to open wounds, to treating cholera, infections, malnutrition," said Dr. Paat.

The team will also bring large amounts of medicine, specifically antibiotics, as cholera continues to spread.

"We'll be bringing in 18 50 pound duffle bags, army duffle bags, of medicine supplies food, as well as, what we need as a team to survive," said Dr Paat.

The doctor says he has been bringing in medical teams to Pestel since the earthquake ravaged the country several years ago. A town he says has limited medical resources.

"These are the people we've been working with for the last four years, the patients we've been treating, the health promoters we've been training. So it's our turn to go out and give back again," said Dr. Paat.

He says without people stepping up to help him here in Toledo, he would not be able to help the people who need him most in Haiti.

"It's amazing how the outpouring of help comes out in this type of disaster," said Dr. Paat.

Right now Dr. Paat is having some trouble figuring out transportation once he arrives because the storm destroyed a lot of the roads. But he's working with Marcy Kaptur's office, who is trying to get the United States Navy to provide helicopter transportation to the town.



