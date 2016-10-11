Police searching for cigarette thieves

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police searching for 2 armed robbers in Findlay area

Police arrested the 15 and 18-year-olds Thursday for the shooting death of DeShawn Gott.

Teens charged in central Toledo homicide appear in court

Police believe the man is responsible for at least one other robbery in the area.

Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.

Police: Pastor assaulted, robbed Sunday school teacher while she taught class

Police say the woman threatened to shoot another woman in the face, and also threatened to shoot all the white people at Lucas County Children Services.

Woman accused of making threats against LCCS

Police are looking for a subject who broke into a convenience store Tuesday morning in north Toledo.

Police say a subject smashed the front glass window at Johnny's Carryout on LaGrange to get inside.

The thieves only took cigarettes in the heist.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

