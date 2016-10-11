Police searching for cigarette thieves - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for cigarette thieves

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for a subject who broke into a convenience store Tuesday morning in north Toledo.

Police say a subject smashed the front glass window at Johnny's Carryout on LaGrange to get inside.

The thieves only took cigarettes in the heist. 

If you have any information, you're urged to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

