Waterville residents challenge Ohio EPA over NEXUS pipeline

Waterville Township residents still say 'no way' to the NEXUS pipeline.

An appeal filed Tuesday with the Ohio Environmental Review Appeals Commission challenges the Ohio EPA and its decision to permit NEXUS to build a compressor station in Waterville.

"We are dictated as to, as to what we will receive, then we are told 'You will enjoy it,'" said Dave Bourland.

Bourland has lived in Waterville Township for nearly 25 years. He's a retired Toledo Public Schools environmental science teacher and he is now the president of Protect Air in Waterville, or PAW. His mission is to represent the frustrated people of Waterville.

"Do you think people living in Toledo will want to live next to a compressor station? The answer is no," said Bourland.

According to the NEXUS website, a compressor station helps push the gas through the pipeline. The Ohio EPA signed off on an air permit for a compressor station in Waterville.

"The Ohio EPA thoroughly reviewed and responded to the public's comments and reviewed the company's application to ensure that emissions would comply with federal and state air pollution control standards, laws and regulations," said James Lee, a spokesperson for the Ohio EPA.

Bourland, and the others who signed their names to the appeal, are not convinced.

"I believe that what they did is they just kinda looked a broad stroke and said 'This is under EPA guidelines,' and our, out thinking is that it's definitely not under the guideline," said Bourland.

He says he worries that chemicals released from the compressor station will turn Waterville residents into health experiments.

"There is nothing that will make this thing absolutely acceptable for people," said Bourland.

Bourland says on the ballot this November is something called the 'Community Bill of Rights.' He says he wants residents to vote 'yes,' as the issue is all about giving people the right to prohibit a pipeline they don't want in their community.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.