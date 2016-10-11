BB gun used to shoot out window

Bowling Green police are looking for a the owner of a BB gun that they say was used to damage cars and a home on Monday.

Officials found the gun just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in some bushes on Fairview.

Police the gun was responsible for shooting out a window at a house on Sandridge and several cars on Maple Street.

If you know whose BB gun it is, you are urged to call Bowling Green police at (419) 352-1131.

