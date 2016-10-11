Battle of I-75: Toledo beats Bowling Green with last minute touchdown

The Toledo Rockets (5-1) beat the Bowling Green Falcons (1-6) by a score of 42-35 in the 'Battle of I-75' on Saturday at the Glass Bowl.

Toledo won the game with a touchdown in the final minute of the 4th quarter.

Bowling Green still holds a narrow edge in the rivalry, winning 39 of their 81 meetings (with four ties). However, the Rockets have dominated the series recently, winning ten of the last thirteen games since 2004. It is the longest winning streak in series history for Toledo. Bowling Green holds the longest streak in the rivalry, winning eleven straight games between 1955 and 1966.

“We try to keep this like a normal game week,” said Rocket wide receiver Cody Thompson. “But everybody knows there’s a different vibe in the locker room, like around the community.”

Toledo comes into this year’s bout standing as atop the MAC West division. Their only loss this season was two weeks ago against independent BYU in a 55-53 thriller in Provo, Utah.

The Rockets rebounded last week against Eastern Michigan with a 35-20 victory in Ypsilanti. They look to be poised to make it back to a bowl game for a third straight season.

Toledo is powered by a high octane offense that’s averaging 43 points per game.

The Rockets are ranked 12th in the FBS in offensive scoring and third in the nation in total offense.

Quarterback Logan Woodside leads the Rocket’s offense, completing 70% of his passes for almost 1,700 yards. Woodside has thrown for 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions.

Woodside is tied for third in the FBS in passing touchdowns and is 14th in the nation in passing yards.

Woodside’s two leading receivers, Cody Thompson and Jon’Vea Johnson combine for more than 1,000 yards and eleven touchdowns.

The Rockets also boast a strong defense coming into the game. Toledo has allowed only 21 points per game. However, not counting the loss against BYU, the defense only gave up 50 points in four games.

Despite not getting one turnover this season, Toledo’s opponents only converted 54% of their 3rd downs. Only 50% of Toledo’s opponent’s red zone trips ended in touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Treyvon Hester leads the Rockets’ defense with 21 tackles, including 13 solo tackles. He also leads the team in sacks with four and tackles for loss with seven.

Toledo is a 30 point favorite over Bowling Green, however the Falcons would like nothing more than to salvage their season with a win over the Rockets.

“Winning a game like this would be huge for us,” Bowling Green head coach Mike Jinks said. “Not just because they are our rival, but because they are one of the better teams in the MAC.”

Bowling Green limps into the game after dropping four straight games. Their sole win this year was against FCS opponent North Dakota.

Bowling Green’s offense is averaging only 18 points per game. They are averaging just over 350 yards per game.

They also have turned the football over 19 times, with a turnover margin of -13. That puts the Falcons dead last in turnover margin in the FBS.

The Falcon’s rushing game has been one of the few strengths of the offense. Running back Fred Coppet leads the team with 451 yards and three touchdowns.

Most of Bowling Green’s struggles comes from the defense.

The Falcons have allowed more than 45 points and 500 yards per game. In fact, the Falcons rank dead last in the FBS in points allowed and points per game. They rank 125th in yards allowed.

Toledo and Bowling Green are expected to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Glass Bowl.

