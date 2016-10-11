Work underway on Central Avenue and 23/475 interchange ramps

Another major ramp in the northwest Ohio was shutdown Tuesday night in Sylvania Township.

Both the on and off ramps at Central Avenue and the 23/475 interchange closed at 9 p.m.

It is the beginning of the end of a long construction project that has caused major traffic headaches for commuters.

Crews will spend 21 days filling in gaps with fill dirt, then laying pavement for the new northbound off ramp and southbound on ramp.

"The whole reason that we have to close it is that so we can build these new ramps to get the access onto the single point urban interchange," said ODOT District Two public information officer Theresa Pollick.

Along with the closure of the old ramps, two new ramps with be open on the north side of the overpass. That will allow traffic to get onto northbound 475 and southbound traffic will be able to exit.

However, the constant changes could be confusing to drivers in the area,

"It's going to be quite tricky for the first few days as is any change in traffic pattern that we do," Pollick said. "So, drivers need to be aware and follow the signs and follow the detours."

Once the construction is completed, traffic is expected to flow much more smoothly.

"We have so much congestion, so many safety issues," said Pollick. "This whole new concept to northwest Ohio is to improve upon the safety and to keep people moving."

On November 2, when the new exit and on ramps on the south side are finished, the final and permanent traffic pattern for the new Single Point interchange will be set.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.