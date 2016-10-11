Organization allows seniors to get regular visits from volunteers

There is a real need for volunteers to help the homebound and elderly in our area.

It's a small commitment of time, but volunteers with RSVP say they know they are making a difference visiting seniors around Toledo.

"Its just kind of amazing to me just someone going out to visit someone visiting once a week," said volunteer Jan Michalak. "That is the only visit they may have ... to really talk to someone and it makes them feel good"

Members of RSVP can volunteer as little or as often as they wish - but more volunteers are needed to make sure seniors like Joseph Wells who need a visit get one.

"When you are here by yourself, you really appreciate it because pictures don't talk," Wells said. "I appreciate anyone who stops by."

"I didn't know if I would enjoy it at first, but after a few year, you really get to form a bond with the people we visit," said volunteer Marilyn Haines. "It's almost like visiting family, and it's a real relationship."

RSVP is looking for as many volunteers as they can get.

You have to be over 55 and pass a background check.

If you're interested call 419 936 -3811. You can also find more information on the Toledo Police Facebook page.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.