Hull & Associates to move into Erie Street Market

A new tenant will be moving into a portion of the Erie Street Market soon.

Last year, the city sold the Erie Street Market to IBC Incorporated. At the time, it was unknown what that would mean, or whether or not businesses like the Libbey Glass Outlet would stay.

But now construction has started, and it looks like Hull & Associates will be moving in right next door.

The company is a project development firm specializing in the alternative energy - Brownfields.

Hull & Associates has several locations in Ohio, including one on Glendale Avenue in Toledo.

That office will relocate to the Erie Street Market after leasing office space from IBC.

Crews have already framed out the large space for office and conference rooms and are now working on flooring and painting.

IBC Inc. purchased the Erie Street Market from the City of Toledo a year ago for just over a million dollars, but $600,000 went into major repairs to the roof and HVAC system.

The city did make money on the deal, but more importantly, will no longer have the huge yearly cost of maintaining the building.

