Lenawee County Police looking for two robbery suspects

Lenawee County Police are looking for two suspects that were caught on camera robbing Sterling Store on Oct. 6 around 2 a.m.

According to a Crime Stoppers press release, two subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the store at 860 Manitou Rd. and are seen stealing the cash register, cigarettes and alcohol and then left.

The first suspect was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, a ski mask, high-top shoes and dark-colored pants. The second subject was wearing a ski mask, a dark-colored coat, gloves with red or orange back and dark-colored shoes.

Investigators believe that this break in and the two Springs Part Store break ins are the same suspects.

If anyone knows of any information, contact Crime Stoppers 517-266-6161.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.