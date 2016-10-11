Historic statue stolen from Glenwood Cemetery

The Hancock County Historical Society is looking for a stolen statue from Glenwood Cemetery.

The historical society posted about the stolen statue on its Facebook page Monday.

They say the statue was stolen from the Brubaker family plot in Glenwood Cemetery in the City of Napoleon. The stone in front of the statue reads Martha A. Brubaker 1852 - 1929.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Napoleon Police Department, so that the piece of history can be returned to where it belongs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.