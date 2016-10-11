Clock is ticking to register to vote

The clock is ticking. There's just a few more hours to register to vote in Lucas County.

There's been a steady flow of people coming into Lucas County Board of Elections office Tuesday, just to make sure they're registered to vote by the deadline.

"I just moved, re-registered here in Toledo," says voter Nick Mandros, who stopped by the board of elections office, Tuesday, and not just for himself. Mandros says, "I was getting some friends registered. Making sure my friends and neighbors are also registered to vote."



Voters can register at the Board of Elections on the 3rd floor of One Government Center until 9 p.m. Tuesday. People can also register at any branch of the Toledo-Lucas County library until 8:30pm.



"You're gonna receive a form to fill out. It will have your name, your current address. Last four digits of your Social Security Number or Driver's License number. You're gonna need to sign it and your date of birth. So once we get that initial information, we'll get you into the system as soon as we can," says the Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections Gina Kaczala.

People can also request an absentee ballot here http://co.lucas.oh.us/DocumentCenter/Home/View/623 but the Board of Elections says it's best to do that as soon as possible. Your ballot must be received by the BOE by the Saturday before election day, which is November 5th.



