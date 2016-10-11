Police look of armed robbery suspect accused of stealing man's f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look of armed robbery suspect accused of stealing man's fish

(WTOL)

Police are looking for a armed robbery suspect accused of stealing another man's fish! 

Officers say it happened at Walden Pond in Ottawa Park. 

The victim said he had just caught a fish when the guy came up to him, pulled out a knife and demanded he hand it over. He says the man then began swinging the knife at him, so he ran off and ultimately dropped the freshly caught fish. 

The suspect then took off in the other direction. 

