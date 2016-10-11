Early voting center ready for voters Wednesday

Early voting begins Wednesday and the Lucas County Board of Elections says the early vote center at the corner of Monroe and 13th Street in Toledo is ready to go.

The Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, Gina Kaczala, is expecting large crowds for early voting. She says easily 10,000 before election day.

"In the beginning you might get a small rush and then it will even out and again as we get later and later into the process, you might have a thousand people waiting outside to vote," says Kaczala.

Nick Mandros plans to vote early. He says, "The best thing about voting early and absentee is you know that your vote is going to be counted first. So, when the polls close and the numbers come up on the screen. I know mine is one of those few that has already been counted."

"We feel good that you cast your vote early and we can get out there and work hard for the candidate you want," said Councilwoman Yvonne Harper.

The early voting center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at first. Hours will extend as election day approaches. For the complete schedule, click here.

If you live in Wood County, you can also vote starting Wednesday at the courthouse in Bowling Green from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete list of hours, click here.

