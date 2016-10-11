Two car crash leaves van stuck in building

A two car crash on Arlington Avenue in south Toledo left a van in a building Tuesday.

When the car and van collided, the van crashed into the side of a business that repairs lawn mowers and snow blowers.

Police decided to leave the car in the building until a city building inspector could check the scene to see if the building was still structurally sound.

Neither driver was injured in the accident and no one was arrested.

