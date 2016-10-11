Imagination Station receives grant to develop STEM program

Ninety percent of science centers receive tax payer help, and right now, the Imagination Station is part of that statistic.

The Imagination Station announced it received a grant worth more than $300,000 to help develop a learning network for preschoolers in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, known as the STEM program. Of the 60 applicants, the science center is one of only 13 to receive the award.

A five-year property tax levy renewal is on the ballot, and although this grant wouldn't be enough if the levy fails, it will help grow the future of the science center's programming.

Sloan Eberly Mann, the director of STEM for Imagination Station, says this money allows them to really invest into the community. She hopes more people in the community take advantage of this great resource.

"It allows us to do more, it allows us to bring in partners that we otherwise probably couldn't and kind of leverage all of our resources," Mann said. "It allows us to do the research and the evaluation, kind of that rigorous component to make sure what you're doing is successful."

With the grant, Imagination Station hopes to promote hands-on activities to help kids learn about science. They also want kids to ask questions in the process of learning.

CEO Lori Houser says a lot of kids in the community say kids are not prepared for Kindergarten.

"Getting parents to ask those questions to their children like 'why do you think that's happening,' or 'what do you think, let's look that up together. Getting them to ask questions. They're the perfect young scientists. Anybody under the age of five is ideal in that."

Once the program begins to develop, Imagination Station leaders plan to share their plans with other science centers across the country.

