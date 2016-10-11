Online psychic Maria Duval scammed over one million Americans

According the Better Business Bureau (BBB), psychics, especially those on the internet, can take in big money. But are there even real people behind the computer screen?

One of the most well-known online psychics is Italian Maria Duval, but her website was shut down recently by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

People were receiving random mass mail claiming she could read their future and provide them with solutions to transform their lives. The letters were often personalized with the names of the recipients. The Duval letters were massed produced and the trinkets and talismans she sent out were plastic from China.

The Better Business Bureau said consultations from Duval were as much as $100 each, and the USPIS estimates this company may have taken in $180 million over a span of 20 years.

USPIS says the Maria Duval scandal is one of the largest consumer fraud cases it has ever encountered. Over one million Americans were misled into believing they were purchasing personalized advice and unique artifacts.

Although, Duval’s site has been shut down, the BBB says that other online psychics are still out there and for even higher prices.

