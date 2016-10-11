16-year-old pleads guilty in murder of brother - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

16-year-old pleads guilty in murder of brother

A teen accused of killing his brother pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday.  

Prosecutors say Breon Henry, 16, shot and killed his brother Bryan Henry, 18, at their Georgetown Village Apartment on Middlesex Drive back in July. 

His sentencing is set for Nov. 1. He faces up to 14 years in prison. 

