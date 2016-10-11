1 of 3 men charged in murder outside 7-Eleven pleads not guilty

One of three men accused in a murder outside a 7-Eleven in south Toledo was in court Tuesday.

Demarcus Lawhorn pleaded not guilty to the murder of George Smith. Prosecutors say Lawhorn shot and killed Smith in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue back in September.

Police say six kids witnessed the crime.

Lawhorn is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court in December.

