Bond set for 2 of separate September murder suspects

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -
Two men accused in two separate September murders were in court Tuesday.  
Lawrenczal Taylor is charged with murder. Police say he shot Corey Bowman inside his car in north Toledo last month.  
In court Tuesday, a judge set Taylor's bond at $1 million. He'll be back in court next month. 
Marcus Harris is charged with aggravated murder. He is accused of gunning down Daniel Drake in central Toledo in late September.  
His bond was also set at $1 million. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 17.  
