Salvation Army accepting applications for holiday assistance

It’s never too early to be thinking about the holidays with Christmas just a couple months away. The Salvation Amy of Northwest Ohio began doing its part by starting its application process this morning for those who will need assistance this holiday season.

This year, Major Scott Kelly anticipates the Salvation Army will help around 2,000 families in the Toledo area, so it’s important for them to gather information early and begin collecting donations that will be handed out for the holiday.

Kelly says the happy children are a big factor in the fundraiser.

“That’s what it’s all about. We want to make sure that were bringing smiles to the faces of children on Christmas morning,” Kelly said. “Assisting those families who are going through difficult times of stress.”

Families can complete the application at the Salvation Army at 620 N. Erie St., across from the Health Department, Oct. 11-14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants must bring with them picture ID, proof of income, proof of address, birth certificate, and custody paperwork. The same sign-up process will also happen Oct. 24-28.

For any questions about the Salvation Army, people can visit salvationarmynwohio.com or call 419-241-1138.

