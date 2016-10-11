Toledo Police Dept. holds 'Cops and Cones' to better police, community relations

The Toledo Police Department is doing what it can to separate itself from bad police publicity.

So far, the department has held a series of "Coffee with Cops" events to hear what people in the community have to say.

On Monday, they switched it up a bit, hosting "Cops and Cones" at Netty's on Fearing in south Toledo.

Chief George Kral says it's all a part of what he thinks his department should be doing.

"It use to be, we were brought up saying if you see, if you're in trouble, you run to a policeman. We kind of got away from that in this country and I want to make sure that Toledo is the exception to that and the young people in Toledo know that we're their friends, if they're in trouble, need help, they come to us and do what we can," said Chief Kral.

Children who attended the event were treated to some free ice cream!

