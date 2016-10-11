Police look for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
(Source: Toledo Police) (Source: Toledo Police)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for the person responsible for an overnight armed robbery.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven on Upton and Berdan in west Toledo.

Police say the robber came into the store wearing a mask and holding a pink gun. The clerk says the man then put the gun to her head and demanded cash from the register before running out of the store.

The 7-Eleven employee was not hurt. But the suspect is still on the run. 

We're told the 7-Eleven store has been robbed in the past. 

Police are reviewing tape from the store's 16 surveillance cameras. The suspect is 5'7" to 5'8" tall, in his 30s, with a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111. 

The robbery is still under investigation.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly