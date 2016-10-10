Family House Toledo begins Kick Hunger Challenge fundraiser

Family House Toledo is getting some more help in its mission to feed the hungry and homeless here in our area.

A two-month fundraiser sponsored by Mainstreet Ventures, Heidelberg Distributing, and Gallo Wine is helping the shelter-- which serves homeless families in northwest Ohio.

Real Seafood and Zia's at the Docks were added to the list of restaurants.

Specific wines sold during October and November give one meal to a family.

"So we serve 36 families at a time that's 115 people," said Renee Placios, executive director of the Family House. "So if you can imagine providing breakfast lunch and dinner 115 people every single day, we rely on community partners like this we need community partners like this. We love that Mean Street Ventures and Heidelberg has done this and they decided to feed local families locally."

This is the fundraiser's third year.

Last year-- about 19-hundred bottles were sold... raising nearly 4-thousand dollars.

