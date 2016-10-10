Toledo Walleye holds media day

Just a week after their first day of camp, the Walleye had their media day. This is all in preparation for their season opener Friday night down in Atlanta.

"We have high expectations from everybody in the dressing room," said Walleye goalie Jake Patterson. "They city is excited for the season to finally get going."

The Fish will have extremely high expectations. They're coming off back to back playoff berths. This weekend they got a ton of help back from the AHL, including captain Jared Nightingale.

Every single night they're going to have a target on their back. This might be the best roster the Walleye have ever assembled.

"It's an exciting time of here. High expectations we've kinda set for ourselves the last two seasons," said Nightingale. "It's always good to get back into it, get back into a routine, and we can't wait to get started."

