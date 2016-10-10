Voter registration ends, early voting starts Wednesday

If you haven't registered to vote this November, you're running out of time!

Tuesday, October 11 is the last day for voters to register in Ohio.

Right now, libraries across Lucas County are providing an easy way to get it done. It takes just three simple steps you can get registered.

First, go to one of the 20 local Toledo-Lucas County library branches and head over to the customer service desk.

"We hand out the forms as long as you can answer the first two questions; are you a US citizen and are you 18 years or older," said Lupe Hurtado, with the main library branch.

Step two, along with those answering those questions, the form asks for your permanent address and for your signature.

And step three is once your done, hand it back over to the clerk, they'll look it over and make sure you've completed it correctly.

"We will be open to 8:30 p.m. so we will have time to get them in. As long as they're postmarked tomorrow, as we mail them out tomorrow," said Hurtado.

You can also fill out the form at the express checkout and hand it to someone in the library or mail it yourself, but it must be postmarked on October 11.

The same process is used at all the Lucas County branches. The two Wood County libraries have a similar process as well.

Again, Tuesday is the last day to register to vote. Early voting starts on Wednesday.

