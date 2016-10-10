Toledo police investigate three overnight shootings

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are investigating three overnight shootings.

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on 4th Street and Steadman in east Toledo. One person was taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg, but is expected to be okay.

The second happened just before midnight on Somerset in south Toledo. Police say a man was shot. No word on his condition.

The third occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Glenwood in north Toledo. Police say shots were fired at a victim, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

