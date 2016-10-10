Toledo police investigate three overnight shootings - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police investigate three overnight shootings

Toledo police are investigating three overnight shootings. 

The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on 4th Street and Steadman in east Toledo. One person was taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg, but is expected to be okay. 

The second happened just before midnight on Somerset in south Toledo. Police say a man was shot. No word on his condition. 

The third occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Glenwood in north Toledo. Police say shots were fired at a victim, but no one was injured. 

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

