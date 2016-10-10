Toledo police say Halloween not cancelled amid clown-craze

What is it about the clowns?

Viewers reached out to WTOL 11's Facebook page, worried that Halloween is cancelled because of the recent country-wide clown craze. Others asked us if there's a ban on the costume.

"Halloween is not cancelled," said Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo police. "There is no clown apocalypse. We do not have groups of clowns going around tormenting people."

Lt. Heffernan says they've had a few robberies with costume-type masks, nothing new this time of year, but not a clown problem, and no known threat come Halloween.

"This clown craze is just a lot of urban legend," said Lt. Heffernan. "People going around - maybe they are seeing somebody with a clown outfit, but that doesn't meant there's a crime being committed."

Lt. Heffernan says people have the right to dress up like clowns, but not to trample on the rights of others. He says they are not telling people they can't wear a certain kind of costume, saying people have to be responsible for their own actions.

"If you feel scared, and you think somebody is committing a crime, just call 911, they'll send an officer out there right away to check on it," said Lt. Heffernan.

Trick-or-treating in Toledo is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

