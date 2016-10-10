Whitmer grad announced as MAC player of the week

Kent State quarterback and Whitmer alumnus Nick Holley was named the MAC East Division offensive player of the week.

In Kent State's 44-20 win over Buffalo, Holley became the first Kent State player to rush for 4 touchdowns in a game since 2008.

And Holley's 224 yards on the day made him the first to surpass 200 yards on the ground since 20-12.

Holley and the Golden Flashes will face off against Miami (OH) on Saturday.

