Local Jeep Workers Get Big Invitation to Debate

One local man experienced the tension of the second presidential debate first-hand.

Joe Nudi is a career employee at the Jeep Plant in Toledo and got a special invite to the debate.

It's not a call you expect to get. Joe and his wife got a special, last-minute invitation to the debate in St. Louis.

"I thought maybe somebody was messing with me or something," Nudi said.

It was not a joke. Joe and his wife flew in to St. Louis and got the five-star treatment.

Joe said they did their best to blend in at this political who's who event.

They joked about one moment one their way to the debate.



".Like who are they? I'm just like - I'm trying to get my ticket. Just trying to get in," Nudi said. "I made a comment to my wife - oh, we're those people now... we're the people who are on the back of the golf cart."

For Joe, this was a proud and humbling experience.

His family has a rich history in the auto industry. It started with his grandfather. His mother worked at the original Willys Jeep plant in Toledo.

When he was 18 -- just months after starting his first job at the Jeep plant --former president Bill Clinton stopped at the plant during his presidential campaign.

Fast forward to the Auto Bail Out that saved Joe's job and many others at the Jeep plant.

"I feel like I'm old school with the bailout," Nudi said. "She took a chance on us and that's what she chose.So, it's hard for me to turn around and walk away from somebody that would actually take a chance on us."

Joe said the best part of being at the debate is bringing these memories home to his daughter.

"My biggest gain out of all of this is that this is something she can maybe look back on and tell her kids," he said. "When they talk about this or the first women that she can say her mom and dad were there."

This isn't Joe's first foray into this year's political race.

Due to his commitment to the auto industry, he was chosen from the UAW to be a part of a video to introduce former president Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention.



