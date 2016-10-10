More than $200 stolen from Point Place church

Toledo police are looking for someone who stole several hundred dollars from a safe inside a local church.

Members of the River Point United Methodist Church in Point Place noticed Sunday that between $200 and $300 was stolen from a now damaged safe.

The money was for their Compassion Fund, which goes to people in need. Some of the money was also supposed to be used for dinners for church families after a funeral.

The pastor says they don't keep large sums of money in the safe, but it was important for access if it were needed.

"If it were in the middle of the night or something like that," Kent Winkler of River Point United Methodist Church said, "we had somewhere to go to grab [the money] instead of having to go to the bank or doing something else like that."

The pastor says they'll be praying for whoever did it.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.