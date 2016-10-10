Rossford holds open house to celebrate new firefighters

The Rossford Fire Department held an open house celebration Monday to kick off fire prevention week.

Earlier this year, the department was short-staffed.

Now responding to those calls late at night and early in the morning is much easier. New firefighters have been added to the roster to handle those calls when the full time staff goes home.

Most of them are already trained. The department now has 31 firefighters.

"We have to get them integrated with how our policies and procedures, but we don't have to send them to school to get any experience," said Rossford fire chief Josh Douard.

During the open house, firefighters handed out smoke detectors, demonstrated how to use a fire extinguisher, and also had fun with some of the kids.

