Lenawee students hear from recovering drug addicts

High school students in Lenawee County got an eye opening lesson on opioid addiction.

Students were able to sit down at Adrian College and hear from recovering addicts personal stories about the drug epidemic.

Nearly every student in the room raised their hand when asked whether they know someone who has experimented with drugs.

Michael DeLeon was one of the addicts at the event. His addiction, along with gang and criminal activity, eventually led to the murder of his mother. Now his mission is to make sure students do not follow his footsteps.

"My story is horrible. I don't want to just tell my story, I want to teach it," DeLeon said. "I want to teach this story to kids so my past doesn't become their future."

DeLeon said 90% of people who become addicted to some sort of drug start as a teenager. So making these kids aware of how important their choices are now is critical, even if it's not yet heroin.

"You never envision that it is going to lead to something more serious, that you're going to become completely addicted to drugs, but that's where it leads for many many people,” DeLeon said.

Congressman Tim Walberg was also at the event. He said he wants students to be part of the solution of Michigan's drug epidemic.

"These are young people that have friends, that have family members, even some of them have been tempted into opioid abuse or heroin abuse lifestyle," Walberg said.



Leaders hope this event gets kids having open conversations about this issue at home.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.